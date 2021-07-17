Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYTM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.10. 178,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,371. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.