Richard K. Crumly Sells 22,700 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,714,758.00.

XPEL stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

