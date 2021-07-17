Richard K. Crumly Sells 22,700 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,714,758.00.
XPEL stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
