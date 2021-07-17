RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 1,900 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $43,396.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $82,080.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $70,680.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $107,580.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $34,774.56.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $106,788.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $106,524.00.

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. 8,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,561. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,075,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.