Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 176.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.79.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on RHI. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

