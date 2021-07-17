Robert Mcallister Buys 400,000 Shares of Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Director Robert Mcallister purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

OTCMKTS:ENRT opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07. Enertopia Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Enertopia Company Profile

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

