Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of RBLX opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Carvalho sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $3,756,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,377 shares of company stock valued at $62,313,046.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,018,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

