Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

RHHVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $388.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.52. Roche has a 12-month low of $308.57 and a 12-month high of $390.01.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

