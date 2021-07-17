Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

RHHBY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

RHHBY opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $333.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 58.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roche by 135.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

