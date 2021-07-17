Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Major Shareholder Buys $29,999,998.00 in Stock

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 2,142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,998.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ENVX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 1,161,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,850. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

