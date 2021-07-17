Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,614 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 701% compared to the average daily volume of 576 call options.

RSVA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 1,161,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,630. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 2,142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,032,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,606,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $40,263,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.