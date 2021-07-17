Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 price objective on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 353.08.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

