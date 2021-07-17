Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco Buys 6,600,007 Shares of Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Stock

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Director Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco bought 6,600,007 shares of Basanite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $792,000.84.
Shares of OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.37 on Friday. Basanite Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29.
Basanite Company Profile
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.