Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco Buys 6,600,007 Shares of Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Stock

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Director Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco bought 6,600,007 shares of Basanite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $792,000.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.37 on Friday. Basanite Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

