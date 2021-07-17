Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 213.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,390 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $57,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

