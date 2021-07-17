Royal Bank of Canada Buys 150,901 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,901 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $66,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,402,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 185,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,864,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

