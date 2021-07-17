Royal Bank of Canada Has $52.07 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.48% of A. O. Smith worth $52,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,915 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,734. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

