Royal Bank of Canada Has $62.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $62,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $138.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

