Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on shares of (INGA) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.65 ($13.70).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

