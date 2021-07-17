Royal Bank of Canada Sells 17,523 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Novanta were worth $53,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Novanta by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,972,000 after purchasing an additional 227,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novanta by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,077,000 after purchasing an additional 113,122 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after purchasing an additional 70,162 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $132.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.93. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

