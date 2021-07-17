Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,082 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 84,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMT opened at $11.68 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

