RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Update

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the June 15th total of 488,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,946,280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RushNet stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. 89,634,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,194,375. RushNet has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.02.

RushNet Company Profile

RushNet, Inc provides beverage products in the United States and Canada. It offers cane-sugar sweetened and natural soda beverages under the Ginseng Rush, Ginseng Rush XXX, and Rush Herbal Cola trademarks. The company also offers electrolyte water under the e-Water trademark. RushNet sells its products through distributors and online.

