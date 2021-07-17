S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCPPF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Shares of S4 Capital stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. 360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,535. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.28.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.