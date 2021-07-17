SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0067

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $141,570.37 and $61.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00025116 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002409 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001110 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,139,289 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

