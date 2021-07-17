salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Srinivas Tallapragada Acquires 4,800 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Srinivas Tallapragada bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,288,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,036. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $183.36 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.76.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $3,550,000. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 9,058 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

