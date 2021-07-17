Sandra I. Coufal Sells 5,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $23,900.00.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $987.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 24,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.