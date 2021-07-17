Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

