Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) VP Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00.

SANM traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.