Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $782.59

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 782.59 ($10.22) and traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.84). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 822 ($10.74), with a volume of 119,946 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sanne Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 782.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

