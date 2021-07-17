Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 859,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VINP. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $12.36 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.