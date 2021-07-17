Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.03.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

