Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,788 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $44.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.