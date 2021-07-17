Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.42 Million Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 1,173.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495,424 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,183 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,035,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,892,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 978,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 735,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

