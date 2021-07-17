Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $8.64 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.60.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $203.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.88 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.99.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

