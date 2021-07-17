Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 292,681 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3,209.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,681 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of FOX worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,749,000 after purchasing an additional 434,462 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $33.37 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

