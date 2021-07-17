Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $8.97 Million Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 652,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,707,760.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNE. Cowen began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

