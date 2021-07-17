Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,944,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Schrödinger stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,299. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -373.20 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.
Schrödinger Company Profile
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.