Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,944,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,299. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -373.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 337.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 11.1% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.