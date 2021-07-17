Scotiabank Boosts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$5.75

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.59.

KEL stock opened at C$2.98 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$1.34 and a 52 week high of C$3.62. The company has a market cap of C$561.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 501,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

