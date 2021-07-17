Scotiabank Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$12.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.72% from the stock’s previous close.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.23.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$8.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.07. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.81 million. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

