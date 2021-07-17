Scotiabank Raises ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$19.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

ARC Resources stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.53 million for the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

