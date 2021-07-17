Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE:BKR opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $280,600.00. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,732,820 shares of company stock valued at $972,058,380. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.