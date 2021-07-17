Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

SEEL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,936. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

