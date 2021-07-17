Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get Seer alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

SEER opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50. Seer has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -12.50.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seer (SEER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.