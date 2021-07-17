SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Treasurer Kathy Heilig Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 13,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $820,690.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. 364,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,305. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 6,645.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 66,450 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

