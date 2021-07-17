Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran Sells 20,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mohan Maheswaran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semtech alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.92. 245,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,543. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.35.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.