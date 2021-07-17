Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran Sells 20,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mohan Maheswaran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00.
NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.92. 245,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,543. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.35.
Several research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.