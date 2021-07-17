Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the June 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Seven & i stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Seven & i has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

