SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,013 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

SAH stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.56.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

