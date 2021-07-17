SG Americas Securities LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 74.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,515 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:GWB opened at $29.71 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

