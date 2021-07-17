SG Americas Securities LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,826 shares of company stock worth $3,400,302 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of SMCI opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

