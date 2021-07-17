SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) were up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 203,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,498,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Get SGOCO Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 55,501 shares during the period. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.