Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 140,230 Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAIIU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth $4,151,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth $1,938,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth $447,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIIU opened at $9.93 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

