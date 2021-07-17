Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 67,414 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIXU opened at $10.06 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

